Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauricio Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mauricio Flores, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Flores works at
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6719Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Flores is kind and very knowledgeable. He will fight for your child's health. He also answer emails. He cares! He is never late and never, never gives you impression that he is in the hurry. I wish I find him sooner. My son likes him too. He is an exceptional MD.
About Dr. Mauricio Flores, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1255505285
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Evangelical University of El Salvador|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Ctr|Social Security Hosps
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
