Dr. Mauricio Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Figueroa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Harold J. Goldfarb MD501 N 17th St Ste C, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 776-1935
Optical At Bond Clinic506 Avenue A Se, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figueroa is very professional. My exam went smoothly. He explained everything to me. The wait time was only a few minutes.
About Dr. Mauricio Figueroa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851536932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
