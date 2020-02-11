Overview

Dr. Mauricio Figueroa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Figueroa works at Harold J. Goldfarb MD in Allentown, PA with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.