Dr. Mauricio Escobar, MD
Dr. Mauricio Escobar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This doctor is 100% exceptional. He is every bit as warm kind, and approachable as you want him to be.
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
