See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontficia Universidade Catolica Do Parana.

Dr. Consalter works at Medici Healthcare Providers S.c in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medici Healthcare Providers S.c
    2381 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 227-2687

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Dysphagia
Ataxia
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • HealthLink

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Consalter?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Consalter to family and friends

    Dr. Consalter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Consalter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD.

    About Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083653927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pontficia Universidade Catolica Do Parana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Consalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Consalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Consalter works at Medici Healthcare Providers S.c in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Consalter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Consalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mauricio Consalter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.