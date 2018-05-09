Overview

Dr. Mauricio Concha, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Interdisciplinario De Las Ciencias De La Salud, Instituto Politecnico Nacional and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Concha works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.