Overview

Dr. Mauricio Caceres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Caceres works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.