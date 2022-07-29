Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine. 1970-1976. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch4302 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 673-9270
-
2
BitrÃ¡n & Rivera, MD, LLC4308 Alton Rd Ste 790, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 673-9270Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rivera is always professional and caring. Amazing doctor. God bless you!
About Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700990108
Education & Certifications
- Catholic U Chile
- Tulane U Tulane U Hosps Clins
- School Of Medicine. 1970-1976.
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
