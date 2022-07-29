Overview

Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine. 1970-1976. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bitran works at Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Breech Position and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.