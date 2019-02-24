Overview

Dr. Mauricio Arruda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Arruda works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Westlake, OH and Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.