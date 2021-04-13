Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syrquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Locations
Taylor Winslow Syrquin & Kozielec P.A.3414 Oak Grove Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 521-1153
Campion Emergency Physicians Pllc400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-1242
Retina Institute Of Texas1010 E Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 417-7769
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him every three months for close to a year now. True he moves fast so you better be ready to ask your questions. However, he is not fast to jump to into surgery and I am truly grateful to have found a doctor who knows when to take his time. Yes, I would gladly recommend him.
About Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376501635
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syrquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syrquin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syrquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syrquin has seen patients for Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syrquin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syrquin speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Syrquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syrquin.
