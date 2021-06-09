Overview

Dr. Maurice Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Smith works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.