Overview

Dr. Maurice Smith, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med



Dr. Smith works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.