Dr. Maurice Salama, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Salama, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Salama, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Salama works at
Locations
-
1
Goldstein Garber Salama600 Galleria Pkwy SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 689-6917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salama?
Dr. Salama is a wonderful dentist. He listened to my concerns and even suggested a much less expensive option regarding my treatment. He is meticulous in his work and is very well known in his field. His assistant, Jocelyn, is so warm and sweet, she immediately put me at ease. The hygienist, Amy, gives the most thorough cleaning I've ever received. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Maurice Salama, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598085870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salama using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.