Dr. Maurice Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurice Roth, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Roth Ear, Nose and Throat Associates205 Newtown Rd Ste, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 443-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
I see him every 3 months. He s smart, can talk to him and honest. Highly recommended .
About Dr. Maurice Roth, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1477512689
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth speaks German.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.