Dr. Maurice Roth, MD

Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Maurice Roth, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at Roth Ear, Nose and Throat Associates in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

    Roth Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
    205 Newtown Rd Ste, Warminster, PA 18974 (215) 443-0333

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Outer Ear Infection
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I see him every 3 months. He s smart, can talk to him and honest. Highly recommended .
    Janice Davison — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Maurice Roth, MD

    Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
    38 years of experience
    English, German
    1477512689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency: WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship: WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications: Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
