Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reseda, CA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Perry works at Orthopedic Medical Center in Reseda, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Medical Center
    18039 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 865-7966
    Professional Orthopedics Medical Associates
    7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 280, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5685
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659322550
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Valley General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Valley General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

