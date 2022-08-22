Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahabedian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Nahabedian works at
Locations
National Center for Plastic Surgery7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 544-7261
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good with Dr Nahabedian. His bedside manner was kind at the hospital and follow ups. Consultation - I was not so sure, but this was all new to me and a shock due to breast cancer. I never thought I would see a plastic surgeon. But, it was very routine for him. I am very glad he did my surgery. My breast surgeon recommended him for reconstruction after cancer removal and then reduction on other side. They worked together well. It was very clear what he would do pre-op and he went over everything again in the hospital. Glad he went into this field for breast cancer patients. No regrets!
About Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland/Johns Hopkins University
- University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine
- University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahabedian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahabedian accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahabedian works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahabedian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahabedian.
