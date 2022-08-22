See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Nahabedian works at National Center for Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    National Center for Plastic Surgery
    7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nahabedian?

    Aug 22, 2022
    My experience was very good with Dr Nahabedian. His bedside manner was kind at the hospital and follow ups. Consultation - I was not so sure, but this was all new to me and a shock due to breast cancer. I never thought I would see a plastic surgeon. But, it was very routine for him. I am very glad he did my surgery. My breast surgeon recommended him for reconstruction after cancer removal and then reduction on other side. They worked together well. It was very clear what he would do pre-op and he went over everything again in the hospital. Glad he went into this field for breast cancer patients. No regrets!
    Nova patient — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nahabedian to family and friends

    Dr. Nahabedian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nahabedian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD.

    About Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265418990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland/Johns Hopkins University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California at Irvine, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahabedian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahabedian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahabedian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nahabedian works at National Center for Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nahabedian’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahabedian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahabedian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahabedian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahabedian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maurice Nahabedian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.