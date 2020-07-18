Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
Glaucoma Medical Consultants of New York Pllc2148 Ocean Ave Ste 603, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-5100
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (718) 339-5100
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical4207 30TH AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 339-5100
David Joseph Pinhas MD PC2118 Coney Island Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 339-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Truly professional and very kind and caring. Takes time to explain everything. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1851300826
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
