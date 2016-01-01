Overview

Dr. Maurice McShan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazlehurst, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McShan works at Copiah Comprehensive Hlthcare in Hazlehurst, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.