Dr. Maurice Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peekskill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Peekskill in Peekskill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.