Dr. Maurice Jenkins, DDS
Overview
Dr. Maurice Jenkins, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Riverwoods Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery280 River Park Dr Ste 360, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5881
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best experience ever in dental care. I have had a lot of work over the years. The staff on top of every detail. The Doctor explains every well, is gentle, and does beautiful work!
About Dr. Maurice Jenkins, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1285831990
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska - College of Medicine
