Dr. Maurice James, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Maurice James, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. James works at Maurice James, MD in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Pediatric Clinic
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 563, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-4467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2016
    Dr. James is very professional. He actually knows what he is doing. Most physicians run tests that you do not need. Not Dr. James. He's thorough also.
    ED Allen in Jackson, MS — May 17, 2016
    About Dr. Maurice James, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588661789
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt
    • Harlem Colum P&S
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Ophthalmology
