Dr. Maurice Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Haddad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Locations
Gastroenterology Diagnostic Clinic5050 Crenshaw Rd Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 998-2488
Chi St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center4600 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 948-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haddad is the best Very thorough, caring, listens attentively.He is one of the best I have ever been to! He truly cares, and his office staff.Followed through w getting me well!??So is his assistant Dr Joyce.They are just wonderful!Thanks for taking such excellent care!??
About Dr. Maurice Haddad, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1174512131
Education & Certifications
- U Central del Este
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.