Dr. Maurice Goins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Goins, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Goins works at
Locations
Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center LLC1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 400, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 944-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is his patient. He’s very passionate about his care.
About Dr. Maurice Goins, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982676292
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Goins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.