Dr. Maurice Darvish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BORDEAUX II - UNIVERSITI VICTOR SEGALEN / U.F.R. 1 - FACULTI DE MIDECINE PAUL BROCA.



Dr. Darvish works at MAZIAR GHODSIAN DO PC in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA and Canoga Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.