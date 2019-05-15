Dr. Maurice Darvish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darvish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Darvish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Darvish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BORDEAUX II - UNIVERSITI VICTOR SEGALEN / U.F.R. 1 - FACULTI DE MIDECINE PAUL BROCA.
Locations
-
1
Brentview Medical Urgent Care8264 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 522-2222
-
2
Unique Care Los Angeles Home Health Care Inc27001 Agoura Rd Ste 185, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 871-9518
-
3
Art Home Health Care Inc6930 Owensmouth Ave Ste 200, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (818) 609-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor
About Dr. Maurice Darvish, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BORDEAUX II - UNIVERSITI VICTOR SEGALEN / U.F.R. 1 - FACULTI DE MIDECINE PAUL BROCA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darvish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darvish accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darvish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darvish speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Darvish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darvish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darvish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darvish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.