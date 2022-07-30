Overview

Dr. Maurice Collada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Collada works at Capital Neurosurgery Specialists in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.