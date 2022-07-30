Dr. Maurice Collada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Collada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maurice Collada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Capital Neurosurgery Specialists875 Oak St SE Ste 5060, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 399-1386Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- WVP Health Authority
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Update: 28 months after brain tumor surgery I was able to return to work because of this neurosurgeon. Yes I had months and months of physical and occupational therapy, but I’m back at work. I couldn’t have done this without Dr Collada! i don’t know if you’ll ever read this, but know that you are loved and respected by my family and I…
About Dr. Maurice Collada, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245232065
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hosp/Oschner Hosp
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Collada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collada works at
Dr. Collada has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collada speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Collada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.