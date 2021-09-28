See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Canton, OH
Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maurice Chung, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at Champaign Dental Group in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antonio R Tanpoco Jr MD
    1330 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 489-1379
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Tension Myalgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr Chung is the best doctor I have ever saw he is caring and kind and has truly changed my life I would recommend to everyone I know who suffers with pelvic pain or bladder problems I seriously cannot say enough good things about him!
    — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Maurice Chung, MD

    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1073505681
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cabrini MC
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University College Of Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Champaign Dental Group in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

