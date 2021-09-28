Dr. Maurice Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Chung, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Antonio R Tanpoco Jr MD1330 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 489-1379Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr Chung is the best doctor I have ever saw he is caring and kind and has truly changed my life I would recommend to everyone I know who suffers with pelvic pain or bladder problems I seriously cannot say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Maurice Chung, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1073505681
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Albany Medical Center
- Cabrini MC
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northeastern University College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.