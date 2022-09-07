Overview

Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chianese works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.