Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
Ucla Hematologyoncology Burbank201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8252
Texas Breast Specialists181 S Buena Vista St # 33, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is a brilliant oncologist and hematologist (very rare combo) who treats you like a family member vs. another case and that makes all the difference. Getting a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming and scary yet Dr. B managed to dial it all down in my first visit by letting me know he had reviewed my file over the weekend prior to our appointment and he had a plan. I'm so thankful to have found him as I can't imagine having to go through this without having him as my doctor
About Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538187547
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkowitz speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods.