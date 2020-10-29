Overview

Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.