Overview

Dr. Maurice Bell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Optum - Family Medicine in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.