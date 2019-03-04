Dr. Maurice Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Barnes, MD
Dr. Maurice Barnes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates At the Summit PC5651 Frist Blvd Ste 610, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 885-7788
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-9122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Metropolitan Ob Gyn Ltd2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 105, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2761
Banmaha PC1015 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-1270
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
Really a nice Doctor !
About Dr. Maurice Barnes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroparesis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.