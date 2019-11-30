See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Maurice Albright, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maurice Albright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Albright works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8523
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    2014 Washington St # 6, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6585

Hospital Affiliations
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2019
    My child was treated at a major Boston hospital for clubfoot, however we transferred our care to Dr. Albright and found both his bedside manner and success of treatment were far superior to the other doctor/hospital. Unlike the other hospital/doctor, it did not feel like we were just another number being pushed through the factory... Dr. Albright took time with us, explained treatment thoroughly, and answered our multiple questions patiently. Our son is doing amazingly well and we owe it all to Dr. Albright!
    — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Maurice Albright, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

