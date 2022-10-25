Overview

Dr. Maurice Alazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Alazar works at Alazar Medical Group Pllc in Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.