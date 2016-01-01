Dr. Maurice Akuchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akuchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Akuchie, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurice Akuchie, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Akuchie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Rivera & Associates P.A.3808 WOODLAWN AVE, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 412-2821
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akuchie?
About Dr. Maurice Akuchie, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801848023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akuchie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akuchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akuchie works at
Dr. Akuchie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akuchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akuchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akuchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.