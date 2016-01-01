Overview

Dr. Maurice Akuchie, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Akuchie works at Dr Rivera & Associates P.A. in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.