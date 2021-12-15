See All Podiatric Surgeons in Dunedin, FL
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from Temple University/Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Aiken works at Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L.L.C.
    1022 Main St Ste L, Dunedin, FL 34698 (727) 734-5575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mease Countryside Hospital
  Mease Dunedin Hospital
  Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2021
    I am new to the area, but this was one of the best visits I ever had with a doctor.
    Carol Errickson — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1528063179
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Temple University/Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Aiken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aiken works at Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dunedin, FL.

    Dr. Aiken has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

