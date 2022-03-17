See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Carakushansky works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Orlando Arthritis Institute
    1717 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Hypoglycemia
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Carakushansky is the best doctor I ever know it. Is patient, very carefully with all the steps and decisions he take for the kids. I recomended 200% +. Also the personal office and the Nemours hospital are very diligent with the care of the patients. I'm very happy that I found this Dr.
    Glenda Flores — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376652131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carakushansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carakushansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carakushansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carakushansky works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carakushansky’s profile.

    Dr. Carakushansky has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carakushansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carakushansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carakushansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carakushansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carakushansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

