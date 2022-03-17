Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carakushansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mauri Carakushansky, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Carakushansky works at
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Orlando Arthritis Institute1717 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Carakushansky is the best doctor I ever know it. Is patient, very carefully with all the steps and decisions he take for the kids. I recomended 200% +. Also the personal office and the Nemours hospital are very diligent with the care of the patients. I'm very happy that I found this Dr.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1376652131
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
Dr. Carakushansky speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
