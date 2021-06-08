Overview

Dr. Maureen Zelinka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Zelinka works at Cleaveland Clinic in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.