Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD
Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Moundview Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.30 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Licking Memorial Hospital
I have been with Dr. Yablonski for over 25 yrs. Great physician who is very personable and cares about her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013996420
- Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Hershey Med Ctr-Penn St U
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- State University of New York UB
Dr. Yablonski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yablonski has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yablonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Yablonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yablonski.
