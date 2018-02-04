Overview

Dr. Maureen Swenson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Swenson works at South Bay Eye Institute in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

