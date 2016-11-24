Overview

Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Slattery works at Brighton Medicine Assoc. PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.