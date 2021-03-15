See All Hematologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD

Hematology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine

Dr. Sheehan works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Kansas City Hospital, Medical Plaza North
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 20, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 421-0188
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    8700 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

  • Liberty Hospital
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Vitamin B Deficiency
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Chordoma
Eye Cancer
Hemophilia
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer
Maternal Anemia
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Mar 15, 2021
    Very kind and compassionate. I've been seeing her for years.
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1235100637
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Butterworth Hospital -Grand Rapids
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sheehan’s profile.

    Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

