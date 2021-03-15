Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Sheehan works at
Locations
North Kansas City Hospital, Medical Plaza North2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 20, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 421-0188
The University of Kansas Cancer Center8700 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and compassionate. I've been seeing her for years.
About Dr. Maureen Sheehan, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Butterworth Hospital -Grand Rapids
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
