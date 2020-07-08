Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Sacon works at
Locations
Insight Osteopathic Medicine7910 NE FAILING ST, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 491-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Majoris Health Systems
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sacon for a number of on-going issues, for over 20 years. She is a very honest, kind and caring Dr who, in my opinion, has done amazing things to help my body to heal it's self. Recently, I had occasion to see another DO, while in Delaware, after an auto accident. I saw a very much same approach in treatments when I returned home and continued recovery with Dr Sacon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1205055100
Education & Certifications
- Eastmoreland Hosp
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Simon's Rock College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacon works at
Dr. Sacon speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.