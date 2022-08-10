Dr. Maureen Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Womens Health Ltd.301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 301, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-6530Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
It’s been almost a year since I saw Dr, Russell. She was in the process of leaving her position with BHS but made sure to get me in, tested and diagnosed before she left. She recommended a wonderful Oncologist and told me she was the best (which she was!). I was very happy with my experience with her. I had not even been her patient prior to my episode! Honestly, I believe that Dr. Russell did everything possible to expedite my cancer diagnosis and get me treated. I am grateful to have found her, and I will travel as far as necessary for an appointment with her!
About Dr. Maureen Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740323955
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.