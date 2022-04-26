Dr. Maureen Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Richards, MD
Dr. Maureen Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Whispering Point Ophthalmology1494 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 363-8866
Whispering Point Ophthalmology4314 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste B, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-8866
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
Excellent! Competent and caring.
About Dr. Maureen Richards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ravenswood Hosp Mc
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- DePaul University
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.