Dr. Maureen Relland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
D'amico & Relland Mds460 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-2062
Dr Relannd is exceptional! She takes the time to explain everything and answers all questions, and I have total confidence in her. She is a real gem!
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Relland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relland speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Relland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relland.
