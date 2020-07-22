Dr. Maureen Quinlan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Quinlan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Maureen Quinlan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Quinlan works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Colon-rectal Surgeons, P.A.1730 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-6776
-
2
R L Wannamaker DDS901 12th St, Cayce, SC 29033 Directions (803) 796-0616
-
3
Physicians Footcare150 Highland Center Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 726-3518
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinlan?
Dr. Quinlan is excellent - professional but takes the time to really listen to you. Does not try to push you toward anything invasion unless absolutely necessary. I appreciate her conservative approach that I did not find with a lot of doctors.
About Dr. Maureen Quinlan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003013632
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinlan works at
Dr. Quinlan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.