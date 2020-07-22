Overview

Dr. Maureen Quinlan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Quinlan works at Carolina Colon/Rectal Surgeons in Columbia, SC with other offices in Cayce, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.