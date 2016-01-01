Dr. Maureen Porter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Porter, DDS
Overview
Dr. Maureen Porter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bend, OR. They graduated from Marquette University School Of Dental Surgery.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
-
1
Skyline Dental2137 NE 4th St, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (503) 720-8719
-
2
Bend Dental Group901 NW Carlon Ave Apt 1, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 389-1884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
About Dr. Maureen Porter, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205061348
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Marquette University School Of Dental Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
450 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.