Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Olivier works at Olivier Dermatology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Imperial Health Llp
    4150 Nelson Rd Ste E1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 474-1386

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 11, 2022
    Myself and my husband came in contact with with MRSA at end of February 21 . He ended up in the ER and then ICU after going to Urgent Care who miss diagnosed him and was in the hospital for over a month . Between the two us we've had 6 surgeries. As, I understand it we'll have the breakouts from time to time because we ended up with colonized MRSA. The NP Kelly has been very kind to walk us thru all of this along with her nurse . Before going to them , we felt like it was a death sentence . We now know how to treat it and what to expect when we get these unfortunate breakouts. Kelly also relayed to us that it is possible to eventually get uncolonized with the proper treatment as the MRSA weakens with each breakout . Can't say enough great thing about this doctors office , they have gave us peace of mind ! Hope this helps anyone dealing with MRSA or any other skin problems. The office staff is also very sweet and understanding !
    Glenda Le Jeune — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407906928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
