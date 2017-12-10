Dr. Morgan O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Morgan O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Morgan O'Connor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan O'Connor works at
Locations
Riverside Community Health338 Larry Power Rd, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 954-0771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan O'Connor is the best doctor I have had. She is so thorough and I feel truly cared for by her. She is so knowledgable and personable and I can't recommend enough. Her office staff is great also.
About Dr. Maureen Morgan O'Connor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan O'Connor has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.