Overview

Dr. Maureen Morgan O'Connor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan O'Connor works at Riverside Medical Group - Women's Health Specialists, Bourbonnais in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.