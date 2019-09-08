See All Allergists & Immunologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Maureen Miller, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maureen Miller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma & Allergy Associates
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 340, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Maureen Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376547190
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • Maine Med Center
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

