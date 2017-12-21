Dr. Maureen McShane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McShane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen McShane, DPM
Dr. Maureen McShane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Palos Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 923-1000
Life Source Pharmacy Inc11238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 233-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
ON TIME GOOD KNOWLEDGE, FLEXIBLE.
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043211386
- Veterans Affairs Hosp
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
