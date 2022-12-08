Overview

Dr. Maureen McGeehan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. McGeehan works at Asthma & Allergy Care Assocs in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.